Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says Point of Sale (PoS) agents who charge above N200 for the CBN cash swap programme will be arrested and jailed when caught.

The CBN governor said this on Tuesday during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of the bank.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents,” he said.

“There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”