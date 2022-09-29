Naira falls to N730/$ at open market, a new record low

The naira, on Thursday, dropped to a record low at the black market, trading at a minimum of N730/$1, a 0.69 percent drop from the previous day.

This is according to information from the Aboki Forex, a platform that captures market value of the naira and black market operators interviewed on Thursday.

While the operators buy at N725 per dollar, they resell at N730 to dollar, leaving a N5 profit margin.

The operators said the fall can be attributed to the continuous scarcity of forex and increased demand in the market.

The rate at N730/$1 is the highest on record, while traders told Nairametrics Research that they sell dollars for as high as N735/$1 and buy between N725/$1 and N730/$1.

Similarly, at the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange, the exchange rate fell to N735/$1 against the US dollar on Thursday morning from N733.4/$1 recorded in the previous session.

The exchange rate at the official Investors and Exporters window closed at N436.37/$1 on Wednesday, 28th September 2022, a slight depreciation of 0.01% as against N436.33/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 27th September 2022.

A total of $119.49 million in FX value was traded at the official market on Wednesday, which is 20.17% higher than the $99.43 million that exchanged hands on Tuesday.

So far during the week, a total of $297.02 million has been traded at the official market, edging towards the $524.35 million that was traded in the previous week. The Central Bank has been able to maintain the stability of the currency in the official market by constant intervention, which has helped the country’s foreign reserves.

According to the data from the CBN, Nigeria’s foreign reserve has already lost over $2 billion year-to-date to stand at $38.36 billion, from over $40 billion recorded as of the end of last year.