My govt has created 10,500 direct jobs - Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor says the state has created 10,500 direct jobs for citizens through its support of 1,835 small businesses with N985m.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the governor disclosed this during an event by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Lagos Economic Summit Group and Private-Public Partnership held on Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, added that the administration’s initiatives have elevated the economic status of the state.

He said, “The state government has supported 1,835 small businesses with N985m which has led to the creation of 10,500 direct jobs in the state, just as the government has also invested N1bn into the agricultural value chain to provide food and create jobs in the state.

“The Ehingbeti summit has continued to achieve its purpose through the meticulous and faithful implementation of innovative ideas and suggestions like the establishment of numerous initiatives which include the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Lagos State Security Trust Fund among others that have enhanced the standard of living of Lagosians and gave the state the enviable status as the economic nerve centre of the country.”

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, noted that the Ehingbeti economic summit has played a vibrant role in developments in the state.