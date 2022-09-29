Nigerian govt restates commitment to greener shipping

The Minister of Transportation Mu’ azu Jaji Sambo has said Nigeria is determined to achieving greener shipping in line with the campaign by the International Maritime Organization, IMO, to attain sustainable development in the maritime industry. This comes as Nigeria joined the IMO to mark the 2022 World Maritime Day.

He hinted that Nigeria would join the train and would not be left behind in the global campaign to achieving greener shipping. He charged stakeholders in the maritime sector to start looking for ways to transition into a greener and more sustainable future.

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh noted that the Theme for this year’s world Maritime Day celebration is in line with the Agency’s mission of achieving cleaner oceans in developing shipping in Nigeria. He also pointed out that NIMASA is already working in line with the call by the IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim for developing countries to adopt green technology.

According to the IMO Secretary General, “The World Maritime Day theme 2022 “New technologies for greener shipping” – reflects the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while leaving no one behind. The theme provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post pandemic world”.

“Nigeria, represented by NIMASA, as an active member state of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is involved in the processes of creating new international agreements and protocols to address environmental issues such as marine pollution, oil spills and emissions from the shipping industry.”

The theme of 2022 World Maritime Day is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 13 and 14 on climate action.