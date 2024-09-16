Connect with us

We sealed Cubana Chiefpriest’s fast food outlet after several warnings - Lagos govt
4 hours ago

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has said the the decision to seal Donald’s Fast Food, a restaurant owned by Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest, was made after the management ignored several warnings to stop noise pollution and environmental violations.

The fast food outlet, located on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, was closed by LASEPA.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure on Sunday via his social media handle, stating that: “After several warnings and abatement notices, LASEPA sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1 over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

