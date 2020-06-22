Adebayo Obajemu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rearrested a ‘pension thief’ and former top civil servant, John Yusuf and obtained a remand order to enable him serve his six years imprisonment in Kuje prison as directed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The EFCC had on March 21, 2018, secured a “re-conviction” of Yusuf for six years while from the appellate court also ordered him to pay a fine of N22.9 billion.

But due to the verdict of Justice Talba of the FCT High Court , which gave him light sentence and set him free, Yusuf has been at large until he was rearrested in Gombe.

