Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said he would continue to be law abiding following his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

The anti graft agency had on Tuesday, arrested Okorocha, now senator representing Imo West senatorial district in his Abuja office over alleged money laundering.

Reacting in a statement by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo after his release on Thursday, Okorocha maintained that his trip to the EFCC office was only on the invitation of the Commission, assuring that he would fully cooperate with the agents of the Commission

“It should be recalled that we had, in our reaction to his trip to the EFCC office, on the invitation of the Commission assured that , the former lmo State Governor would fully cooperate with the agents of the Commission , since it was operating within the arm-pit of the law establishing it,” the statement said.

“And we are happy to inform that, the Distinguished Senator, lived upto that vow or promise. We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the Commission’s office. We were only keen in his having the needed opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the lmo State Government, against the former governor.

“Remember also that we had alluded that, EFCC was not a slaughter house, but a responsible lnstitution, established for the good of the nation and her people. And Okorocha being in his house today, only confirmed our hypothesis that, indeed, the Commission’s office is not an abattoir.

“We thank Nigerians who had called or sent messages of solidarity, encouragement and support for the Senator. We thank those who had also done same, from outside the Country.

“For lmo people who had organised themselves in groups, offering prayers of intercession, we say to them , thank you. May the Good LORD, continue to bless them all.

“To the media, may God grant you all, all you need to grow from strength to strength.

“We also pray for EFCC and its management. Together, we must change the growing perspection on the side of some Nigerians, that once any public figure is at the EFCC , either by invitation or by arrest, it is something ominous . That should not be the case.”