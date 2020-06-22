Adebayo Obajemu

Cadbury Nigeria Plc recently announced the donation of products to food banks created by several states in Nigeria, as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary states include Lagos, Rivers, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye said that the company is deeply concerned about the implications of Covid-19 and the disruptions it is causing to lives, livelihoods and businesses.

According to her “These are indeed challenging times for all of us and concerted efforts must be made to sustain the fight against Covid-19 in Nigeria. We are supporting the fight by donating our nutritious cocoa beverage, Cadbury Bournvita, to various states. We hope this will bring some relief to the vulnerable and needy in these communities.”

Cadbury Nigeria is currently implementing a signature CSR activity known as the ‘nutrition and healthy lifestyle programme,’ which targets over 6,000 children in nine public primary schools within its host community in Lagos state.