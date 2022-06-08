Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos governor and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has distanced himself from a viral text message alleging that he intends to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate if he emerges as APC’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Tinubu, who is poised for victory at the ongoing presidential primary, described the text message as a fake, stressing that it was fashioned by “undemocratic elements” whom he said are already intimidated by his “imminent victory” at the poll.

A statement issued by his media office on Tuesday midnight and published on his official Instagram handle, @officialasiwajubat reads:

“We have been informed of a text message going round APC delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja purportedly from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that with his imminent victory at the APC Presidential Primary and emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, the APC leader has now decided on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This is nothing but a lie. It has no basis whatsoever. We enjoin the distinguished delegates to ignore this completely.

“The fake text message is a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that Asíwájú Tinubu is comfortably coasting home to victory.

“Truth is Asíwájú is destined for victory and no one can scuttle this through their shameful tactics.

“Asíwájú is not known to jumping guns. He will deal with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time, after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates.”

Tinubu is widening his lead over other aspirants as counting of votes continue.