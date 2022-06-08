Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is taking early lead as counting of votes continue at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

At the completion of sorting of votes from the first ballot box, Tinubu recorded far more votes than Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers State governor who appears to be coming second.

Ahmad Lawan, senate president; Yemi Osibanjo, vice president; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State; Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River and David Umahi, governor of also recorded votes.

Tinubu is widely projected to emerge winner, and had seven aspirants step down for him before voting began on Tuesday night.

Those who stood down for the former Lagos governor include Ibikunle Amosun, Kayode Fayemi, Ajayi Borroffice, Dimeji Bankole, Godswill Akpabio, Abubakar Badaru and Uju Ken-Onanenye.

Meanwhile, Felix Nicholas and Ken Nnamani stood down for Yemi Osibanjo.

Counting is still underway…