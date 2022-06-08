Former governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated other aspirants to win the party’s presidential ticket.

Tinubu emerged victorious at primary election held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

Tinubu beat other aspirants, including Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osibanjo, the vice president; Ahmad Lawan, senate president; Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor; Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor and David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, at the primaries characterised by intrigues.

Tinubu has so far polled over 1, 100 votes to defeat Amaechi who had 316 votes, while Osibanjo, the vice president, took third position with 235 votes.

Ahmad Lawan came fourth with 152 votes and Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes to take 5th position.

Ahmed Sani had 4 votes, while Ogbonnaya Onu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba had one vote each.

Rochas Okorocha, Tunde Bakare and Ikeobasi Mokelu had zero votes in the result announced on Wednesday.