U.S. Issues Stern Warning to Non-Citizens, Cites Zero Tolerance for Law Violations

The United States government has issued a strong warning to non-citizens, including international students, that any violation of U.S. laws will attract severe consequences.

In a statement jointly reinforced by federal agencies such as the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said penalties could include visa refusal, revocation, deportation, and disqualification from future visa applications.

A spokesperson stressed that the U.S. maintains “zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate the laws,” noting that even minor infractions by students could lead to visa cancellation and removal from the country.

The advisory follows a recent notice by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria urging visa holders—particularly students—to strictly adhere to visa conditions. It warned that overstaying, skipping classes, or breaching other terms could jeopardise current legal status and block future entry.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s diplomatic missions in the U.S. — the Embassy in Washington DC, and the Consulates General in New York and Atlanta — recently held a virtual town hall with Nigerians across the country to address diaspora concerns and counter online misinformation.

During the session, participants raised issues ranging from passports and visas to investment opportunities, trade, and Nigeria’s global image. The discussions also yielded constructive criticism and proposals for improving consular services.

Acting Ambassador of Nigeria to the U.S., Samson Itegboje, announced that New York and Atlanta now each have a passport printer, while Washington DC operates two, to speed up document processing. He urged Nigerians to avoid last-minute applications, saying: “People apply for passports, visas, and other services at the last hour and expect us to do magic.”