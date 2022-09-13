MTN Nigeria and Vivo, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), are collaborating to make available to the local market affordable high quality mobile phones to enable many subscribers take advantage of the super–fast speed offered by the technology in the country.

Recall that MTN last month became the first telecoms service provide to launch the fifth generation (5G) technology in Nigeria.

The OEM which said it has eight manufacturing plants across the world, including China, India, Indonesia and Egypt, failed to justify the preference of the North African country to Nigeria bristling with a huge market and youthful demography that are technology-savvy.

National Channel Manager, Vivo, Vignesh K who spoke in Lagos during the unveiling of two devices, V25 5G and V25e said the collaboration with MTN will assure that more 5g devices are brought into the hands of many subscribers at pocket-friendly prices.

He said the brand is committed to building a bridge between human beings and technology through building local talents to deliver excellence supported by a network of research and development (R&D) centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijin, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Xi’an.

The channel manager said with over 400 million users across the world, he said the brand is hoping to improve on its fourth global ranking and getting more customers in the country.

Also, Country Manager, Vivo Nigeria, Woody Liu, said the vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore. “The new V25 5G continues to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features,” Liu said.

He said the brand understood that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes. With the carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the smartphones’ chameleon-like design.

Equipped with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing rear camera that boasts of upgraded OIS and EIS capabilities and an 8MP wide-angle camera, V25 5G delivers an excellent imaging experience and allows users to capture high-quality, super-wide shots and 4K videos with ease.

Clarity is a key consideration and an ever-growing demand for users when it comes to taking great seines and videos. Therefore, V25 5G has a 50MP front camera with eye autofocus capabilities, enabling users to take clear images and videos any time of the day or night. In addition, the front camera is equipped with an AI HD Algorithm that optimises sharpness.

The front camera of V25 SG has the Hybrid Image Stabilisation (OIS+EIS) feature which makes video shooting clearer and more stable. Furthermore, the Natural Portrait video mode enhances overall skin texture and clarity.