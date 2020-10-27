Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted approval to two mobile network operators (MNOs) to carry out a trial on National Roaming Service for a period of three months. The approval was from August 1- October 31, 2020.

The two telecoms companies are Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Nigeria and the Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (EMTS), trading as 9Mobile in Nigeria, the regulatory body said.

A statement from NCC Public Affairs Director, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, noted with the approval EMTS and MTN are expected to configure their networks to begin test and simulation for customer experience.

The statement reads: “The trial approval covers a few local governments, designated as the National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State.

“Roaming Service enables a mobile subscriber to automatically make and receive voice calls, send and receive data or access other services when travelling outside a particular network geographical area by utilising the network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements to access service.”

According to the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the primary objective of the National Roaming Service trial is to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

He said this will lead to operational expenditure (OPEX) optimisation and capital expenditure (CAPEX) efficiencies, leading to freeing up of resources to expand mobile network coverage to unserved and underserved communities across the country which will lead to improved Quality of Service (QoS) delivery to subscribers.

“The successful implementation of the trial will enable EMTS, subscribers, to access MTN network service within the National Roaming trial geographical area without the need for an MTN Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card,” Danbatta said