Unilever Nigeria Plc on 22ndOctober, 2020 released its financial statement for the third quarter ended 30thSeptember, 2020.

In the interim financial statements, the firm reported a turnover of N17.40 billion, advanced by 93.92% when compared with N8.97 billion reported in third quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax improved from a loss after tax of N3 billion in 2019 to a loss after tax of N1.5 billion in the current period under review, appreciating by 48.7%.

The earnings per share of the firm grew by 48.70% with PE Ratio of -49.02 and earning yield -2.04