9mobile rebrands as T2 to boost market position

The country’s fourth-largest telecommunications operator, 9mobile, has rebranded as T2, unveiling a new name and identity at an event themed Tech Meets Tenacity held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The rebrand includes a transition from the company’s green colour scheme to orange and is aimed at redefining its role in Nigeria’s telecoms market. Chief Executive Officer Obafemi Banigbe said the change was part of efforts to strengthen the company’s position in the industry.

“This change is necessary for us to give our best. We are not playing catch-up, but to lead in the industry,” Banigbe said.

The launch was attended by industry stakeholders, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani. The event, hosted by entertainment personality Darey Art Alade, featured musical performances.

The rebrand follows a period of challenges for the operator. Originally launched as Etisalat Nigeria, the company once had more than 22 million subscribers before investor exits, financial difficulties, and infrastructure issues contributed to a decline in active users, reaching 3.2 million by January 2025.

As part of its recovery plan, T2 recently signed a national roaming agreement with MTN Nigeria to expand coverage and improve service quality. The name change and strategic shift form part of wider efforts to stabilise operations and compete in Nigeria’s telecoms market.