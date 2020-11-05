OBINNA EZUGWU

Three Americans of Nigerian have won legislative seats in the United States as the results of the country’s November 3 election continues to come in.

The winners are Oye Owolewa, Esther Agbaje, and Nnamdi Chukwuocha

Owolewa won the shadow election in the District of Columbia (DC), Chukwuocha won re-election as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1, while Agbaje won a House of Representatives seat in Minnesota

Owolewa scored a total of 164,026 votes, which represents 82.84 per cent of the total votes cast to beat his distant rival who polled 18,600 votes representing 9.25 percent.

During elections, voters of the District of Columbia elect a shadow representative who is recognised as equivalent to US representatives by the District of Columbia, but the US government does not recognise the individual as an actual member of the House of Representatives.

Owolewa is from Kwara State and holds a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Pharmacy from the North-Eastern University, Boston.

He contested on the platform of the Democratic Party as a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) House of Representatives member out of the District of Columbia (DC).

He is the first Nigerian-American to be elected to US congress.

Chukwuocha who won re-election as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1, is also a democrat.

He had no opponent and won all 7,640 votes.

He was first elected to represent District 1 in the Delaware House of Representatives in 2018.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University.

He once served on the Wilmington City Council as President Pro Tempore and Chair of the Education, Youth and Families Committee.

In 2019, he was a member of the Corrections Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Human Development Committee, the Veterans Affairs Committee as a US Army veteran and Vice-Chair of the Transportation/Land Use and Infrastructure Committee

On her part, Agbaje won by a landslide, scoring a total of 17,396 votes, which represents 74.7 per cent of the total ballots cast.

Her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky, a nominee for the Republican Party, scored 4,126 votes, which represents 17.7 per cent of the total votes cast.

She will represent district 59B in the 134 member house on the democratic farmer Labor Party, an affiliate of the Democratic Party.

Abaje was born in St. Paul, the state capital of Minnesota, to Nigerian immigrant parents from Kogi State.

She attended George Washington University, DC, with a first degree in political science.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and a law degree from Harvard University.