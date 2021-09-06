The management of Medview Airline Plc, has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited of the resignation of its Company Secretary, Abdullahi Adam Al-ilory Esq. of Messrs Abdullahi Adam Abdullahi & Co (Al-ilory Chambers) and the subsequent appointment of an acting secretary to fill the void.

In a letter signed by the Executive Director, Business Development and Commercials, Na’Allah I.S, the company announced that the resignation of Abdullahi became effective from 13th of August, 2021.

To fill the void, the company announced that Messrs G.Elias &Co will assume the role of the Company Secretary in acting capacity until the next Board meeting of the Company scheduled to hold on the 20th of September, 2021