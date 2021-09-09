Mr Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace, has fulfilled his N20 million promise to the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team.

Ahead of the match against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, Onyema had promised to gift N20 million to the Nigerian team if they emerged victorious.

The Nigerian team defeated their opponent 2-1 in the game which held on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who flew to and from Cape Verde in one of Air Peace’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, received N20 million cheque upon arrival on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport ((MMIA), Lagos.

Onyema congratulated the players on the second win in their World Cup qualifiers campaign and charged them to also emerge victorious in subsequent games.

The Air Peace boss said he was delighted that the Eagles did not disappoint the nation.

“We believe in your capabilities and have faith in you. I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations of Nigerians on your young shoulders. When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking. Everybody was praying. And you responded like lions and won the match. There were celebrations all over the country- North, South, East and West,” Onyema stated.

Onyema encouraged the Nigerian team to sustain its winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians on the pitch, adding that Air Peace believes in the team and will continue to support them to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

In an interview, Captain Ahmed Musa, who said he enjoyed flying the brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Onyema for his kind gesture.

He said Onyema’s unity speech really inspired the players.

It would be recalled that the airline had last week signed a sponsorship deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) worth over N300m annually renewable for the next four years