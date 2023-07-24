Senator Oyewumi identifies with flood victims in Ikire, assures of support

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Akogun Olalere Oyewumi, the Senator, representing Osun West Senatorial District who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, has identified with the victims of the flooding disaster that occurred in some parts of Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, just as he said, needful will be done soon.

Oyewumi in a press statement he personally signed, sympathized with the victims of the heavy flood, describing the incident as unfortunate.

He called on the Federal Government, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support the efforts of Osun state Government under the leadership of governor Ademola Adeleke at mitigating the effects of the flood.

This as he appealed to the people of Ikire to desist from the act of dumping debris on waterways to prevent future occurrence.

The statement read, “We woke up this morning to the news of heavy flooding at Naira and Kobo, Gbongan-Ibadan Road of Ikire where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed. I sympathize and identify with the victims of this unfortunate incident in Ikire land. I want to assure you that we shall not leave you alone at this trying period. As your representative in the Nigerian Senate, I shall raise the incidence as the Matter of Public Urgent Important at the next plenary of the Senate and it shall be thoroughly addressed while I assure you that needful shall be done.

“I acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the Osun State Government under the leadership of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke to expand the waterways to prevent such occurrence. Also, I enjoin the people to desist from the act of dumping debris on the waterways.”

“I call on the Federal Government, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to support the immediate efforts of the State Government at mitigating the effects of the flood”, he said.