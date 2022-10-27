'Life is indeed ephemeral,' MC Oluomo laments passing of elder sister

Musiliu Akinsanya, better known MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, has mourned the death of his elder sister, Kibitiu Akinsanya.

Oluomo announced the death of his sister on his Instagram page on Thursday, where he also shared her picture.

Describing life as ephemeral, Oluomo said that her death came as a shock to him.

“This life is indeed ephemeral!!! It is with deep sadness and heavy sense of loss that I painfully announce the passing of my beloved dearly elder sister and mother, Alh. Kibitiu Adunni Adenuga Akinsanya. The news of her death came to me as the rudest shock ever and I am still trying to process it,” he said.

“After the demise of our mother, Alhaja has been our mother figure, diligently working for the peace and progress of the entire family. Her void will be too large to fill and her place can never be replaced.”