My tenant threatening to kill me, Cossy Orjiakor raises alarm

Cossy Orjiakor, Nollywood actress, has alleged that her tenant is threatening to kill her.

Orjiakor had in August claimed the tenant, whose name is Chimezie Mba refused to renew his rent.

The actress alleged that he threatened to beat her up. She also asked the public to hold Chimezie responsible if anything happens to her.

But in an Instagram post on Friday, the actress claimed the young man assaulted her. She shared some videos to back her claims.

The film star-turned-singer also said Chimezie has refused to park out of her apartment after his rent expired.

“He promised to beat me up….. well he actually did. Tramadol gives people wings….Now he promise to kill me, he had a knife on him,” she wrote.

“……….I kept quite because someone I respect begged me to. Now you claim to have packed out from the Airbnb type of monthly apartment. Which his wife’s mum a doctor in Poland pays for. why is the door still locked.

“I Am going to court of Mediation on Monday and it gets worse from here. I Had a management. But some male tenants just like wahala. Especially the jobless ones like Chimezie. Henceforth I will not rent to any man only unmarried hardworking ladies.”