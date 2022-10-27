Aarebirin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, national chairman, Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, (ALGOVC) has congratulated Her Excellency, Dr. Betta Edu, national women leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as she marks another birthday.

Princess Folashade who is also the executive vice Chairman, Ikorodu LGA, Lagos and global director-general, Asiwaju Distinguished Ambassadors Movement (ADAM), in a congratulatory message to Dr. Edu, described her as one of a kind, whoss leadership integrity establishes strides for other women.

She praised the wisdom and maturity of Dr. Edu in carrying both young and old along in the discharge of her responsibility as APC women leader.

According to her, Beta Edu, ” is a light every where she goes, for she always wants to put smile on people’s faces. I admire that and so much more great and wonderful positive progressive traits we share in common.”

She continued “Dr Betta Edu is a dynamic passionate young chief who genuinely respects the people and assists them adequately in her capacity”.

“She’s a philanthropist who provides school fees for the less privileged children in different communities in Nigeria, her track records is a reflection of generosity, magnanimity and selflessness.

“On a day like this, one can only stare at her many feats and applaud her passion for humanity as a model worth emulating”.

“As you mark another auspicious birthday celebration, I wish you many more years of love, fruitfulness, abundance, growth and greatness in all you do” Aarebirin Princess Folashade added.

“H.E. Dr Betta Edu emerged as the youngest national woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in March 2022 at the APC National convention.

“She truly is a treasure, gem and pacesetter. We are forever grateful and thankful for her, for all that she does and does so well for us all…I pray today for her that God perfects all that concerns her and her family.May she and all that is hers be richly and abundantly blessed always. All my love and best wishes forever,” Aarebirin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba added