The government of Lagos State has shut down Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, known popularly as Ojodu Grammar School until January 2022 following the killing of students by a delivery truck on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, announced the closure when she visited the school on Wednesday.

A delivery truck had on Tuesday crushed about 15 students of the school, sparking outrage among the students and inhabitants of the area.

Early this morning, students of the school protested the death of their colleagues.

Also, some parents trooped to the school on Wednesday to protest the death of the students.

They lamented that school was not immediately shut down after the incident.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Bolaji Oreagba, has denied the allegation that officials of the agency were involved in the unfortunate truck accident.

Oreagba said, “From the reports we received on the incidence, the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, probably because of mechanical reasons. The police are investigating the matter; the public should await their report.

“LASTMA does not have a traffic management duty post around the accident scene. And all patrol personnel had reported back to base for the daily parade as at the time the accident occurred leaving only those at their traffic management posts,” Oreagba noted