Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, has said his government has inaugurated 1,449 infrastructural projects in 1,036 schools in the state.

The governor who disclosed this at the closing ceremony and dinner of the 61st Independence Anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School Debate Championship on Thursday night in Ikeja, noted that the state government ensured prompt construction and rehabilitation of dilapidated public schools.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said that 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to public primary and secondary schools across the state.

“As an inclusive government, we are committed to ensuring that high quality education is accessible to all learners, irrespective of their locations, through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self-reliance and socio-economic development,” he said.

“This government is convinced that teaching and learning can only take place effectively in a conducive atmosphere, thus our commitment to the provision of new structures and the rehabilitation of existing ones.

“I am glad to inform you that the intervention of this administration in our schools has been yielding positive results.”

