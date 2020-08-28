OBINNA EZUGWU

Two people have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash that happened at Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos State on Friday while one person is in critical condition.

This is according to situation report given by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

“The agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja and immediately activated the emergency response plan,” Osanyintolu said.

“The helicopter was carrying three (3) people, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the other two were killed on impact and there bodies has been deposited in mortuary . We on top of challenges especially crowd control. Operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”