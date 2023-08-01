UPDATED: Two rescued as helicopter crashes in Ikeja, Lagos

Two individuals were rescued alive on Tuesday afternoon after a chopper crashed in the Oba Akran area in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed the accident.

Similarly, an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the chopper burst into flames when the incident happened.

On its part, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said two persons were onboard the ill-fated copter.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator for South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, on the Agency’s official WhatsApp platform, said though the identity of the operator of the helicopter was yet unknown, both men were rescued alive.

First responders from NEMA, LASEMA and investigators from the NSIB have arrived the scene.

