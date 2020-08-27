OBINNA EZUGWU

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-Charge of Zone 13 in Anambra State, Mr Danmallam Mohammed has said Nigeria’s Southeast region zone is the most peaceful part of the country due to entrepreneurial spirit of the people.

The police chief who made the remark while hosting members of Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG) Supervisory Council who visited the command in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area on Wednesday, said vigilance groups were crucial to the success recorded in the policing of Anambra.

He said the new police zone would need experienced hands like members of the vigilante group to succeed in providing security to the public.

“Zone 13 is a new zone in Nigeria Police Force and we need experienced hands like those of you and your team to make it a success in terms of security, protection of lives and property,” Human Angle quoted him as saying.

“We don’t have doubt that considering the personality of the people involved in AVG, we are ready to work with you to ensure that Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria.

“I want to say that this part of the country, the Southeast is the most peaceful region in Nigeria, I have told my people in the North that they should come here and learn how people live in peace.

“What occupies the minds of the people here is how they can grow their businesses, grow their economy, how to manage profit, how to work hard and how to empower the youth and ensure that they become useful in the society and not how to be busy killing innocent people,” he said.

He thanked the AVG supervisory team for the visit, adding that the police command was open for more robust collaboration with the team, noting that the vigilance operatives should ensure that they discharged their duties as prescribed by the law.

“The government of President Buhari is doing its best to make sure that the activities of those bandits are checkmated.

“We all know what happened before 2015 with the terrorists, it is through the efforts of this government that we were able to chase the Book Haram (group) into Sambisa Forest. As at today, they have been caged in Sambisa Forest.

“I am sure that in a very near future insecurity will be out of our space because we have a very strong leader who believes in one Nigeria and security of the people. We have very committed service chiefs who are working hard to make sure that the issue of insecurity is checked.

“We are here to serve the people of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu. Under my leadership, I say no to illegal arrest and detention, no to torture and no to extra-judicial killings , no to criminal extortion of money from members of the public.

““The vigilantes are playing very important role to ensure that the public are protected, we assure them that we will be ready to cooperate with them provided that they operate within the ambits the law.

“It is part of community policing which is the support of members of the public to the police because the criminals are everywhere among the public but the police are not and cannot be everywhere,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of AVG, Chief Ikechukwu Aduba, a retired Commissioner of Police, said the delegation visited to congratulate the Nigeria Police Force for creating the new zonal command and pledged the partnership of the group.