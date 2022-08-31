Lagos govt diverts traffic at Ijora Eastlink Bridge

The government of Lagos State has announced that traffic will be diverted at Ijora with effect from Friday, September 2, 2022, to Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The development followed a notification from the Federal Ministry of Works on the Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

Oladeinde in the statement assured the motoring public of efficient traffic management by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) along the affected routes.

He explained that motorists will be diverted into the National Theatre to access Ijora and Costain as the flexible pavement linking Eko Bridge will be under refurbishment.

He encouraged the citizenry to cooperate with the Government to minimise inconveniences, adding that the ongoing projects across the State are geared towards creating and maintaining an efficient transportation system.