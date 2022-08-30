President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians will appreciate his party, the All progressives Congress (APC), in six months.

The president gave the assurance while receiving members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House on Tuesday.

He also assured Nigerians that there would be non-interference in the 2023 elections, and that they would be allowed to vote for who they wanted.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want.”

He expressed confidence that flowing from the elections in Ekiti and Osun States, the 2023 elections would also be transparent.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding,” Buhari said.

President Buhari also pledged that his administration would not create any room for the money bags to use any form of intimidation, be it materially, morally or physically to influence the general election.

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of the APC that we are sincere and we respect them.”