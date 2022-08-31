Over 6,000 Nigerian doctors relocate to UK under Buhari's govt

No fewer than 6,068 medical doctors have moved to the United Kingdom since the government of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board in 2015.

This is according data from the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

The data further showed that the number of Nigeria-trained doctors who migrated to the UK as of August 30, 2022 stood at 10,096.

Nigerian doctors who got medical qualifications in schools outside the country are not included in the data

The data revealed that 233 Nigerian doctors passed the examination to practice in the UK in 2015, Punch reported.

The number increased to 279 in 2016, while the figure was 475 in 2017

In 2018, the figure rose to 852 while it further increased to 1,347 in 2019

In 2020, the figure was 833 despite the fact that the GMC closed operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The figure for 2021 was put at 932

So far in 2022, the data revealed that 1,107 Nigerian-trained doctors have been licensed to practice.

Presently, Nigeria has the third highest number of foreign doctors working in the UK after India and Pakistan

In an interview with Punch on Tuesday, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, Alfa Yusuf, described brain drain as a menace bedevilling the health sector

Yusuf expressed fear that it may get to a stage where Nigeria will have to be scouting for doctors in the country

He said, “The only way to solve this is for the government to come up with a policy to address brain drain: good remuneration, hazard allowance paid as and when due and introduction of tax rebate, especially to health care workers

“They should also give packages that entice our doctors to other countries. They should look at packages that will make our doctors stay in the country and not go elsewhere.

The President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Uche Ojinma, had, in an earlier interview, noted that the brain drain being witnessed in the country would worsen the health sector.