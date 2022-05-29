Lagos airport runway to be closed for repairs - FAAN

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), has notified airlines flying into the country that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos Runway 18R/36L will be closed for repair works and flights will be diverted to Runway 18L.

FAAN in a letter on Sunday, to the Station Manager at the MMIA titled, ‘Rehabilitation of Runway 18R/36L,’ signed by Dr. Al-ihekwaba N.E for; Airport Manager/Regional General Manager (SW) said the runway will be closed this weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) of 28th-29th May, 2022 and 4th-5th June, 2022 from 0600hours-1300hours-UTC to repair a bad patch

The letter read: ”As a result of the deplorable condition of Runway 18R/36L pavement, I wish to inform you that FAAN civil department will commence an emergency remedial work on the failed distressed pavement.”

“Rehabilitation work will only be on the following weekends [Saturdays & Sundays] as follows: 28th-29th May, 2022, 4th-5th June, 2022 Time: 0600hours-1300hours-UTC Daily.”

“Runway 18R/36L will be closed during the period of this work and Runways 18L/36R will be used for arrivals and departures. FAAN Management sincerely apologies for the inconveniences,” it read.