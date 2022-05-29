Peter Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate not assassinated

Dan Nwomeh, media officer to Peter Mbah, Enugu governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has refuted reports alleging the assassination of his principal.

Mbah was declared winner of the Enugu PDP governorship primary on Wednesday.

A video is being circulated on social media showing a vehicle riddled with bullets, with reports claiming that the politician was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Enugu.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Nwomeh described the information as a wicked and ill-conceived misinformation.

According to him, the video being used to peddle the misinformation is from an incident that happened previously.

“We have been inundated with calls over a fake news in circulation on some social media platforms on the purported assassination of the Enugu state PDP governorship flagbearer, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah,” the statement said.

“Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr. Ndubuisi (real name: Professor Samuel Ndubuisi), the director-general of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, two years ago.

“It is the mere coincidence of “Ndubuisi” in the two names that has been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm amongst our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

“We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship, have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life.”

Mbah, the PDP candidate, has also taken to his twitter handle to debunk the assassination report.

“It is mere rumour about the assassination attempt on my life. Calls were many and I thank you all for the concern. No such thing happened. I forgive those who took this too far. To the glory of God, I’m alive, strong, determined and ready to face challenges of our state,” he wrote via @Peter_Mbah_