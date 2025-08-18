Connect with us

Former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has declared his readiness to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland following his nomination as the 44th monarch by the Olubadan-in-Council.

Ladoja, who spoke in Ibadan on Monday, thanked God and the kingmakers for considering him worthy of the stool, saying he had returned from a trip outside the state to begin consultations for his coronation.

“I was out of town when Kabiyesi joined his ancestors. May God grant him eternal rest. I was pained because I thought I wasn’t ready for the kingship. But we thank God for sparing our lives. I started this journey on October 1, 1993, and I went back to pray where it all began,” he said.

The nominated monarch noted that he had expected the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, to reign for another five to ten years, but added that destiny had brought the crown earlier than anticipated.

He commended the Olubadan-in-Council for approving his nomination, stressing that without their endorsement, the process would not have advanced.

“By His grace, very soon the government will announce the day we will be crowned now that I’m back. Those we are supposed to consult—the Oluwo, Araba, and Governor Seyi Makinde—we will be talking to,” he added.

Ladoja also promised that his reign would be peaceful and focused on development. He warned miscreants operating in parts of the city, including Born-Photo, Asaka, and Foko, to desist from violence or vacate Ibadanland.

“There won’t be suffering again in Ibadan. Miscreants must embrace peace. This city must remain calm for development to thrive,” he said.

Earlier, Ladoja visited his family compound at Isale-Osi in Ibadan South East Local Government Area, where Islamic and traditional prayers were offered for him.

He was accompanied by his wives and later drove in a motorcade through Oja-Oba, Beere, Oje, and Gate to his Bodija residence, where supporters and well-wishers welcomed him.

The Olubadan stool became vacant on July 11 following the death of Oba Olakulehin, who reigned for only three months.

