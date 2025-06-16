Those running to join government  in power are afraid  of EFCC – Ladoja

Connect with us

Oba Rashidi  Adewolu Ladoja  is the Otun Olubadan  of Ibadanland. He had served as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former governor of Oyo State. 

In this interview with Olusesan Laoye,  he delved into the controversy surrounding the new amendment of the Council of Obas law in Oyo state,  spate of defections going on in Nigeria, agitations of the Oke Ogun people clamouring to present the next governor of Oyo state in 2027, and the state of the nation generally.

Excerpts:

Your Royal  Majesty, what is your take on the recent law passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly about the State’s  House of Obas and Chiefs, which is still generating controversies among traditional rulers and the people of the state?

As far as I am concerned,   the question should go to the Speaker of the  State House of Assembly; notwithstanding, I will say that we have not seen the details of  the  law, when we see the details, that is when there will be full reactions on it.

But let us be frank about this, apart from the few adjustments said to have been made on it, what they have is not different from what existed during the governorship of Chief  Adebayo Alao Akala.

The rotation of the Chairmanship of the council, since Governor Akala’s period, has always been between three paramount rulers – the Aalafin of Oyo, Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Olubadan of Ibadan. I used to tell people that my understanding of a  paramount  ruler, is a king that installs other kings.

Let me ask how many of these Obas complaining do install other Obas in their domains? All the traditional rulers listed to rotate the Chairmanship are kings who install other kings. How many traditional rulers in Oke Ogun are said to be complaining that they do not install other Obas?

All these rulers complaining, don’t  have what it takes to be ranked with these Obas rotating the Chairmanship.

If it is based on population, they don’t have the numbers. Take, for instance, Ibadan has the largest population, 11 local governments, and even if it is based on voting strength  at the State Assembly, Ibadan has the highest number of members.

The Oke Ogun you are talking about is not a single town like Ibadan, Oyo, and Ogbomoso, with many Local governments, it is an area. They are just together as an area and without affinity with one another .

Look at Atisbo, for example, can you tell me that the  man in Tede and Agoare are together or can the Oba in Tede take instructions  from  that of Agoare? I just laughed, when people compare these towns  with Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomoso.

As for Ibadan, the Olubadan takes decision for all the towns in Ibadanland,   as a paramount ruler.

I think it is time  to abandon all these primordial issues  and face  what is important, and what will benefit the people. That is the essence  of being  the head. Many people like the glamour of office and the privileges that go with  it. You can not talk about the privileges  without the stake that goes with it; but people don’t  like to talk about the stake.

As I  said, I have not seen the  details of the law but that is my position on it.

As a  royal father,  former Senator and former Governor, what is your reaction to the statement of Gov. Seyi Makinde about a single term in office  for elected  officers? 

Well, something  led to that.  I think  his argument was very clear,  that it  is better to spend six years or whatever it is agreed to  as a  single  term because after you are elected, you will spend  some times to settle down  and that could take a year and by the  end of the second year, you will be getting ready making efforts  for your second term; so,  If it is a single term, that would  make whoever is  occupying that position to concentrate  once you  know that you are not coming back.  It is not bad.  But I don’t know if  that will  be acceptable to Nigerians.

What is your reaction to the endorsements and  decamping going on all over the country believed to be for  President Tinubu’s  second term, which some people believe is too  early with  just  two years in office? 

To be honest with you, i don’t believe in jumping to the  party in power.  For instance, when we left  PDP we  did not run to ACN. We knew that  we have the follower-ship  and  that we are  very solid on ground  and loved by the  people to   win elections; as such,  we decided to go to  Accord Party,  which was not  known  at all and we used the party to win elections.

I don’t  subscribe to people jumping from one party to the other, especially, to the party in power. Well, some of them have reasons for doing that and  is either they are running away from EFCC or they want to win election or for survival.

Untill we become  transparent and do the right things,  that  is when we would know that running to the party in power is not an amnesty  to escape wrong doings, which calls for transparency and accountability. This is not a new thing in Nigeria. When people do wrong things while in government  they think that  going to the party in power  would make them become a saint. I think it is time not to look at things from that angle.

In regard to the endorsement  issue, I think Bola is doing well. Two years is still far, let us hope that God will give him the courage  to do better than what we have now. We also hope to  have  the government that will take good care of the people.

What do you have to say on the condition of living of the  people?

Well, there is no doubt, the present reform is telling on the people and at the same time we should understand  that some of what we are going through were caused  by corruption. The rate people  steal money is very alarming. I listened  to the statement  of the President of NLC Joe Ajaero  the other time;  honestly, i pitied Nigerian workers.  With the present situation in  Nigeria, what can N70,000 do for a person with wife  and children.The generality of the people are not comfortable. Honestly, some people are asking questions. May be, we are yet to adjust to what government wanted  us to readjust to.

We are still in the half time  of the present government. It is like playing football,  a team that is down can still come  round to win the game. Let us believe  that they have spent the half time to understand what they met on ground. Now that they have spent two years let us hope  things will be better.

For the  2027 governorship election  the people of Oke Ogun are saying it should be their turn  to govern the state and that Ibadan people have dominated the position for too long. What do you think?

How many Oke Ogun people have presented themselves for the governorship. How many have  scaled through  the  primaries of their political parties. None  of them. They just talk  without  making a move. Even if you put yourself  for nomination in one party, and you failed to get the ticket, why cant you go to another political party  to contest. No body will come to your house to pick you,  you have to make a move. Like I said,  Democracy is a game of numbers and  the decision of the  majority. Everybody will have a say and the majority would have their way.

As far as  the people of  Ibadan are concerned,  we are not saying that the governorship at all cost must be an Ibadan person.

Ibadan has been  a  capital since the Old Western  Region.  Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and even Chief Bola Ige were not Ibadan men, they governed  here, and Ibadan developed under them.

As such, whoever  is the governor will have to live in Ibadan,  which is the capital, so what is our concern.  I don’t like people using sentiments  for things that are straightforward. When  I was the governor, my intention was that the governorship should be rotated . For me I don’t have any objection to people of Oke Ogun  becoming  governor in Oyo State.

If they are serious, they must be able to sell themselves  to the people. Let us face reality, no one gets power on a platter  of Gold. It  takes a lot to get power. Again let me confess to you the strength of Ibadan  is their unity. Not so many town are living in unity  as Ibadan.

If people of Oke Ogun want power they have to work very hard for it for them to get the support   from  other places. Ibadan people are very accommodating  and we have grown beyond this primordial sentiments.

Anybody that wants to be governor, must be the person that people want and people will not come to your house to pick you. You must work and sell yourself to the people,  for them  to accept  you. I still repeat, i don’t have  any objection against Oke Ogun person  becoming  the governor of Oyo State.

At any rate, by the time we have Ibadan State  all the issue of one area dominating the other would be over.

Ibadan is big enough  to have its own state. Both in population and  size,  Ibadan is bigger than  many states in Nigeria.

 

