Obasanjo warns Ladoja: keep Olubadan throne above politics
Published

39 mins ago

on

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, while cautioning him to clearly separate traditional authority from political power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo sent his goodwill to the new monarch with a Yoruba royal blessing: “Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese” – “May the crown endure on your head, and may your shoes last long on your feet.”

The former president, writing from New York where he is attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly, noted that Friday’s coronation was only a formality, as Ladoja had already been elevated to the revered Ibadan throne.

In his congratulatory letter dated July 14, 2025, Obasanjo advised the monarch:

“It is an exalted and responsible position to be traditional ruler of all Ibadan people. It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance, and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed. Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership.”

He prayed for divine guidance and urged Oba Ladoja to rule with wisdom and unity, stressing that the new Olubadan’s reign carries historic significance for Ibadanland and Nigeria at large.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Tags

