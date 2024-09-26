Engineer Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has praised Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of the state who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary, noting that he played a key role in his emergence as governor.

Makinde used the occasion to clarify some of the misunderstanding which had pitched him against the former governor.

Makinde and Ladoja had had strained political relationship, a substation that was worsened by the decision of the governor to amend the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy declaration.

In the amendment which Governor Makinde effected, the ascendancy to the Olubadan throne became the highest ranking Oba, as opposed to the next high chief.

As at the time this was done, Ladoja, who is the next in line to Olubadan, was the only member of the Olubadan in council who had not received the Obaship.

The Obaship was first introduced by the late former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, but was fine-tuned by Makinde.

The the controversial clause in the amendment created crisis in the entire Ibadanland and did not go down well with many indigenes both at home and in the diaspora because it was interpreted to be against Senator Ladoja who is next in rank to Olubadan.

Ladoja had refused to accept the Obaship crown during the time of Ajimobi, arguing that the Olubadan crown was the only authentic crown in Ibadanland.

However, following the amendment by Makinde, he was persuaded to accept the Obaship crown as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland so that there won’t be any excuse or grounds to prevent him from getting to the Olubadan throne when the time comes.

Indeed, it was gathered that before his coronation a month ago, Governor Makinde had to clandestinely, visited Ladoja to appeal to him to take the crown.

Speaking during the former governor’s 80th birthday anniversary party on Wednesday, Makinde said he meant well for him, arguing that the amendment was for the progress of traditional titles of the town and its entire people, being an indigene himself.

He described Ladoja as his political godfather, pointing out that he played a big role in his political career.

Makinde declared openly in the presence of Ibadan indigenes who attended the 80th birthday ceremony, at Oba Ladoja’s residence, in Bodija, that the former governor was his leader and mentor.

Makinde who went down memory lane told the crowd that his political journey would be incomplete without mentioning Ladoja’s significant contributions.

He declared that despite many political differences both might have had, he remained deeply indebted to Ladoja.

“My political trajectory cannot be complete without mentioning Baba’s name. Daddy was the one who midwifed the process that led to my emergence as governor in 2019. There’s no way to write my political history without including him,” Makinde declared.

The governor expressed the hope that there could still be reconciliation and strong alignment, while he argued that Ladoja still has much to offer the state. He also used the opportunity to publicly thank Ladoja for his past support and leadership, saying that they will continue to rely on his guidance.

According to Governor Makinde, “today is a special day for me, for Ibadanland, and for the state, as one of our leading lights is celebrating his 80th birthday. Baba, you still have many roles to play, and we will always look forward to your leadership.”

The birthday celebration was attended by notable dignitaries and religious leaders, including Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari and Isaac Jolapamo.

Prayers were offered by Muslim, Christian, and traditional worshippers, all praising Ladoja as a resilient and exemplary leader in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

