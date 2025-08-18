Editors warn against media clampdown, urge FG to tackle hardship, insecurity

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed grave concern over the deepening socio-economic and security crises in the country, even as it warned against growing hostilities towards the media by state and non-state actors.

Rising from its Standing Committee meeting held on Friday, August 15, in Owerri, Imo State, the Guild said Nigeria faces “multifaceted challenges” ranging from economic hardship and insecurity to the decay in education and governance lapses.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the NGE urged the federal government to provide more safety nets for citizens who are grappling with rising inflation, high exchange rates, unemployment, and soaring energy costs.

“Government must take urgent steps to cushion the hardship facing the people, as widespread disaffection continues to grow despite occasional slight reductions in petroleum product prices,” the statement read.

On insecurity, the editors acknowledged recent breakthroughs in the fight against terrorism, including the arrest of leaders of two militant groups, but stressed that Nigerians continue to live under the threat of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and attacks by armed herders. These, it said, have crippled agriculture and could trigger a food crisis unless addressed urgently.

The Guild called for a “holistic approach” to security management, involving intelligence-driven policing, stronger community engagement, and strategic partnerships with stakeholders to protect lives and property.

Turning to the education sector, the editors decried the alarming rot marked by underfunding, decrepit infrastructure, and poor welfare for teachers. They challenged federal and state governments to meet the United Nations benchmark of 26 percent budgetary allocation to education, warning that the future of the nation’s youth was at stake.

The communiqué further condemned attacks on journalists and media organisations, urging security agencies and political actors to respect press freedom as an essential pillar of democracy.

“A weak media fails to hold power accountable, limits citizens’ access to information, and disconnects the public from reality,” the Guild warned.

Advertisement

While commending Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for what it described as his efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy, the NGE urged him to sustain his partnership with the media in the task of promoting peace, unity, and national development.