Labour Party to review campaign council list in response to criticisms

The Labour Party has assured that it will update its presidential campaign council list, in response to concerns raised by Nigerians over the list released on Wednesday.

Many Nigerians had raised issues with some aspects of the list, particularly the persons of Southeast origin chosen as coordinators for Sokoto and Lagos states.

The inclusion of Major General John Enenche (retd.), who described the Lekki shooting incident as being “photoshopped” and “cropped,” did not also go down well with many supporters of the party.

Enenche made the list of the 1,234 members of the presidential campaign council of the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, head of the campaign council media team disclosed the party’s decision to review the list in a tweet on Thursday.

He said, “The Campaign Council in synergy with the Labour Party have noted all the issues raised on Obi-Datti Campaign Council list released on the 12th October, 2022. We assure you we will do the needful and an updated list will be released soon.”