Wike increases number of special assistants to 50,000

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, has increased the number of newly appointed special assistants on political units from 28,000 to 50,000.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the governor’s spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reviewed the appointment of Special Assistants on Political Units from 28,000 (Twenty Eight Thousand) to 50,000 (Fifty Thousand),” the statement read.

Wike had on Wednesday appointed 28,000 for various political units in the oil-rich state.

The appointee included 14,000 Special Advisers, as well as 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

The governor also earmarked N1 billion to support victims of flooding in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The gesture is to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs, which are the most impacted areas in the state, to cope with the devastating flood water which has inundated homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places.

According to Wike, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. George Nwaeke, will serve as the chairman of the Taskforce, while, Mrs. Inime I. Aguma, is the secretary.