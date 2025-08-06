Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, has resigned his position following his alleged involvement in the controversial bail of a suspected drug dealer, Sulaiman Danwawu.

Namadi’s resignation came shortly after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf received the report of a panel investigating the circumstances surrounding the bail of the suspect. The announcement was made on Wednesday via a statement by the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

In the statement, Namadi described his decision to step down as a difficult but necessary move in light of the public sensitivity surrounding the matter.

“As a public servant under an administration committed to fighting drug abuse and other social vices, I believe stepping aside is the right thing to do. I maintain my innocence, but I recognise the implications of public perception and the need to protect the integrity of our government,” the statement read in part.

The former commissioner expressed appreciation to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his loyalty to the administration’s ideals.

“I must strive to preserve the trust and vision we have collectively nurtured for the good of Kano State,” he added.

The government confirmed that Governor Yusuf had accepted the resignation and extended best wishes to Namadi in his future engagements.

Reiterating his administration’s zero-tolerance policy on drug crimes, Governor Yusuf warned all appointees to exercise discretion and seek approval when dealing with matters of public interest.

The resignation follows the conclusion of a probe by a committee chaired by Aminu Hussain, Special Adviser on Justice and Constitutional Matters, which found Namadi culpable for negligence.

While submitting the report to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, the panel noted that Namadi had failed to conduct adequate due diligence before standing as surety for the alleged drug trafficker.

The committee, which was mandated to carry out a fact-based and unbiased inquiry, concluded that the commissioner’s actions were inconsistent with the administration’s anti-drug campaign.