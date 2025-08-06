Zamfara: Bandits abduct 150 persons in less than a week

Bandits have abducted 150 people in a slew of raids on several communities in Zamfara State over the past four days.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Government, Mahmud Mohammed Dantawasa, confirmed the attacks to the BBC. He neither confirmed nor denied the number of people kidnapped but noted the government is making efforts to rescue the victims.

This comes as a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Yusuf Asadus-Sunna, confirmed how his Peace Committee facilitated a peace agreement between notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, and the federal government. This led to the release of 32 abductees and the surrender of a cache of arms.

Residents of the affected communities stated that the heavily armed bandits carried out attacks over four days in villages including Sabon Garin Damri and Dakko Butsa (which borders Sokoto), as well as Tungar Abdu Dogo, Tungar Sarkin Daji, Sadeda, and Tungar Labi. The bandits often strike at night or during rainfall, taking advantage of when people are asleep

In the meantime, Sheikh Musa Yusuf Asadus-Sunna, a renowned Islamic scholar and peace advocate, has given reasons why his committee facilitated the peace agreement between notorious bandit leader Turji and the federal government.

Speaking recently, Sheikh Asadus-Sunna disclosed that he and his team had made three separate visits last month to Fakai, a remote community in Kebbi State, to engage in dialogue with bandit leaders operating in the area. He stressed the imperative of reconciliation in Islam, stating that peace talks with armed groups are yielding positive results in parts of Northern Nigeria.

“There is blessing in reconciliation in Islam, that is why we entered into peace discussions,” he said.

He gave graphic details of the rigorous journey undertaken by the peace delegation, which involved crossing a flooded stream on foot in a community called Maberaya and traveling long distances on motorcycles through thick forests to meet with the armed men.

“We met them where they live and interacted with community members and the local imam. We preached to them before government officials arrived to present the terms of peace,” he said.

Sheikh Musa stated that the delegation, which included more than twenty scholars and government representatives, urged the bandits to surrender their weapons as a show of commitment to peace.

“They surrendered their weapons during our meeting, which is a strong sign they want peace,” he disclosed.

He added that the group agreed to stop harassing farmers and allow them access to their farmlands without fear or extortion.

However, the cleric cautioned that the threat extends beyond notorious figures like Bello Turji.

“People think once Turji is neutralised, the crisis is over. But there are others — like Dan Bakwalo, Dan Kanyawa, Malam Ila, and one called Black — they are still active. I saw and spoke with them,” he revealed.

He also spoke about a notorious bandit, Kachalla Dan Sadiya, accused of killing 38 people, and confirmed the rescue of 32 abductees from Turji’s custody through peace efforts.

“It’s not just me. I led a committee of scholars. We are working hand in hand with security agencies, and the government gave the green light to try peace because scholars recommended it,” he said.