Kano shuts down eight entertainment centres iver morality concerns

The Kano State Film and Video Censorship Board has revoked the operating licences of eight gala and entertainment centres across the state, citing repeated violations of cultural and moral standards.

Announcing the move on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Abba El-Mustapha, said the closures are part of efforts to sanitise the entertainment industry and uphold Kano’s religious and societal values.

“This action reflects our commitment to ensuring that Kano’s entertainment industry operates within the boundaries of our laws and moral standards,” El-Mustapha stated.

He said the affected centres had consistently flouted regulations despite multiple warnings, engaging in activities deemed contrary to public morality—such as late-night shows, vulgar displays, and operating without proper approvals.

The banned establishments include:

Hamdala Entertainment – Ungoggo

Lady J Entertainment – Sanya Olu

Dan Hausa Entertainment – Sanya Olu

Ni’ima Entertainment – Zungeru

Babbangida Entertainment – Balatus

Harsashi Entertainment – Ebedi Sabon Gari

Wazobiya Entertainment – Sanya Olu

El-Mustapha warned that attempts to rebrand or reopen the centres under different names will attract legal consequences. “Our monitoring teams are vigilant. Any individual or group caught attempting to bypass this ban will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The crackdown follows the Board’s recent suspension of several Hausa-language drama series on YouTube and local television for alleged indecent content and failure to secure censorship clearance.

While reaffirming the board’s support for creativity, El-Mustapha emphasized that such expressions must align with the values and norms of Kano society. “We’re not here to stifle creativity,” he said. “We welcome collaboration with filmmakers and entertainers who are committed to upholding our cultural and religious identity.”

The Board pledged continued engagement with industry stakeholders through dialogue, training, and regulatory support to encourage responsible content creation.

“Our ultimate goal is to strike a balance between creative expression and respect for our heritage,” El-Mustapha concluded.