Sentenced ‘Yahoo Boy’ in Kwara, forfeits N124m, Benz SUV

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Ilọrin on Wednesday jailed a 23-year-old internet fraudster, Adebisi Emmanuel Olalekan, he was sentenced to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Olalekan, an indigene of Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti State, was convicted on a two-count charge of cybercrime involving cheating and impersonation, brought against him by the Ilọrin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court also ordered the forfeiture of N124.4 million in his Wema Bank account, a Mercedes Benz ML350 worth N30 million, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max used in committing the crimes.

The EFCC said Olalekan impersonated multiple foreign nationals using fake Gmail and TextPlus accounts between August and December 2024, defrauding victims, including Allisa Motazedi and Brittany Boggess, of $100,000 and $1,000, respectively.

He pleaded guilty to both counts. EFCC counsel, Sesan Ola, presented evidence through an investigating officer, Paul Aniebonam, who detailed how Olalekan ran his scams.

Justice Awogboro sentenced him to 12 months on each count, to run consecutively, and granted the final forfeiture of all recovered assets to the federal government.

The case followed a report from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which tipped off the EFCC about the convict’s cyber activities.

