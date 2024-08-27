Kano gov seeks assembly approval for N99bn supplementary budget

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State Governor, has written to the State House of Assembly, seeking approval of the sum of N99bn for the 2024 Supplementary/amendment budget.

The governor’s request letter was read on the floor of the house during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore on Tuesday

Falgore stated that the governor is seeking their approval under sections 122(A and B) of the 1999 constitution to accelerate and execute priority projects aimed at improving the well-being of the citizens in the state.

He disclosedthat from the Supplementary budget, N33 billion has been earmarked for personnel cost, N34bn for overhead cost and N30bn for capital expenditure.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the presentation of the letter to the house, the state Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, said, “The initial budget of the state for 2024 is N437, 338, 312, 787.

“If you merge the original budget with the supplementary budget, passed into law, it will increase the 2024 budget to the tune of N536, 559, 816, 357.84”

“The supplementary Budget will also be used to cover new minimum wage payment agreed between Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government.”

While reiterating the government’s commitment to focusing on infrastructural development, human capital development, and improving the health and educational sectors, Shanono stressed that the supplementary budget will also cover the new minimum wage payment among others.

