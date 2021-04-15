The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested some youths in the state for eating in the daytime during the Ramadan, which proves that they were not observing the fast.

The Director General of the Hisbah board, known to make controversial arrests, Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya, said those arrested in different parts of the state included three males and eight females.

“We will investigate and if they have cogent reasons we will release them. Those found wanting will however be enlightened and even prosecuted if need be,” Dr. Kibiya said.

Kibiya said a woman should not be seen eating in public during fasting, “for whatever reason,” adding that the board will arrest anyone found to be eating during the day.

According to him, “Fasting is compulsory for healthy, adult Muslims in the month of Ramadan except for the travellers, menstruating women or old people.”