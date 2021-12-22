Islamic organisation, Muslim Rights Concern, has thrown its weight behind the Kano State Hisbah Board’s decision to punish the parents of the 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, over it called their daughter’s ‘illegal’ participation in the beauty pageant.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, told PUNCH that no decent Muslim lady would participate in any beauty pageant like the Miss Nigeria contest.

According to him, the beauty pageant is not different from the television reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The group said Muslims do not participate in any beauty pageant, according to Quran Chapter 24, Verse 31; and Quran Chapter 33, Verse 59.

“These two verses emphatically insist that women should cover themselves and dress up decently and neither should display their body for the public. Being present in a beauty pageant even if she was in a hijab, she had done the catwalked with thousands of men eating her up with their eyes. It is not acceptable,” Akintola stressed.

Commander General of the Kano Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had said that the body would invite the parents of 18-year-old Garko for allowing her to participate in the Miss Nigeria pageant on December 17, 2021 at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Garko, who wore a hijab during the pageant, had won the beauty pageant and took home the prize of N10m, one-year residency in a luxury apartment, brand new car, and many brand ambassadorship opportunities.

It is also said that Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had planned to gift her a house.

But the Hisbah leader argued that Garko’s participation is illegal and unknown to Islam, adding that the parents of the teenagers would be invited so that other ladies won’t model after Garko.