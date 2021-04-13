By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief Executive Officer of Adex Ventures in Osogbo the Osun State capital, Mr Adeolu Agboola, has greeted with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of 1442 AH Ramadan which commenced today, describing it as a season for sober reflection.

The Adex CEO made this known in his Ramadan message to his customers across the state copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, “the holy month of Ramadan provides spiritual nourishment and reinforces appreciation for the universal value – and values – of humanity”

He said, “As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish all my customers who are Muslims a joyful Ramadan Kareem. It is also a time to reflect on awareness of the responsibility of people of all faiths to help those in need.”

Adex Ventures boss who promised not to let the entire customers down in terms of provision of good phones at all level with affordable price enjoins the Muslim customers to use the Ramadan period to pray for the Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s led administration, entire Osun State and Nigeria as a whole.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will give you all the necessary energy and strength needed from the beginning of the fasting to the end and Almighty Allah will answer all your supplications” Adex Ventures boss concluded.