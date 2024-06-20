Connect with us

JUST IN: Super Eagles drop eight places to 38th in FIFA rankings
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped eight spots to number 38 from number 30 in the latest FIFA men’s ranking, which was released on Thursday morning.

The significant drop followed a 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and a subsequent 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a match held in Ivory Coast.

With the poor run of form under the now resigned coach, Finidi George, the Super Eagles face a difficult task in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria also dropped two places in Africa and is now ranked fifth behind, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire, respectively.

World champions Argentina retained their number one position on the ranking, with France, Belgium, Brazil, and England completing the top five in the world.

The Lone Stars of Liberia emerged as the top climber in the rankings, advancing 10 positions to achieve their highest-ever rank of 142nd. The team also had the most points, gaining 37.47 points.

Equatorial Guinea saw the largest decline, dropping 10 positions and losing 47.53 points, reflecting a notable downturn in their ranking.

San Marino occupies the bottom spot in the ranking of 210 teams, with Eritrea being the sole unranked country.

