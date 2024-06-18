FULL LIST: English Premier League 2024/2025 fixtures announced

The English Premier League has released the fixtures for the 2024/2025 season.

Matchday 1 set to kick off on the weekend of August 17 and 18, 2024, while the final round of games will be played on Sunday May 25, 2025. All matches will kick-off at the same time.

The 2024 summer transfer window for the Premier League opened on Friday, June 14, coinciding with the start of Euro 2024.

The window will close at 11pm UK time on Friday, August 30.

The Premier League has moved Deadline Day forward to align with other major European leagues following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.

This season, the Premier League welcomes three newly-promoted clubs from the Championship: Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.

These teams have shown remarkable performance in the championship and are ready to make their mark in the top tier of English football.

Leicester City: The Foxes return to the Premier League after a brief stint in the Championship. They will look to reclaim their status as a formidable side, reminiscent of their fairy-tale title-winning season in 2015/2016.

Ipswich Town: Ipswich makes a much-anticipated return to the Premier League, ending a 22-year absence from the top flight. Their fans are eager to see how they fare against the elite teams of English football.

Southampton: The Saints are back in the Premier League after just one season in the Championship. Known for their strong youth academy, they will aim to secure a stable position in the league.

Here are the full fixtures the 38 weeks:

2024/25 Matchweek 1 fixtures

Friday 16 August 2024

20:00 Man Utd v Fulham

Saturday 17 August 2024

12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Advertisement

Arsenal v Wolves

Everton v Brighton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa

Sunday 18 August 2024

14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

16:30 Chelsea v Man City

Monday 19 August 2024

20:00 Leicester City v Spurs

Saturday 24 August 2024 (Week 2)

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Ipswich Town

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 31 August 2024 (Week 3)

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Southampton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Spurs

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 14 September 2024 (Week 4)

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Brentford

Southampton v Man Utd

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 21 September 2024 (Week 5)

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Arsenal

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 28 September 2024 (Week 6)

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle United v Man City

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Wolves v Liverpool

Advertisement

Saturday 5 October 2024 (Week 7)

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

West Ham v Ipswich Town

Saturday 19 October 2024 (Week 8)

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 26 October 2024 (Week 9)

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Wolves

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Southampton

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 2 November 2024 (Week 10)

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Fulham v Brentford

Ipswich Town v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 9 November 2024 (Week 11)

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Spurs v Ipswich Town

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 23 November 2024 (Week 12)

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Wolves

Ipswich Town v Man Utd

Leicester City v Chelsea

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Liverpool

Saturday 30 November 2024 (Week 13)

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Southampton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Fulham

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Tuesday 3 December 2024 (Week 14)

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Man Utd

Aston Villa v Brentford

Everton v Wolves

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v West Ham

Wednesday 4 December 2024

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Chelsea

Saturday 7 December 2024 (Week 15)

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Arsenal

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Brighton

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 14 December 2024 (Week 16)

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Brentford

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Ipswich Town

Saturday 21 December 2024 (Week 17)

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Wolves

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Brighton

Thursday 26 December 2024 (Week 18)

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Man Utd

Sunday 29 December 2024 (Week 19)

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Chelsea

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 4 January 2025 (Week 20)

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v West Ham

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Newcastle United

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 14 January 2025 (Week 21)

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

West Ham v Fulham

Advertisement

Wednesday 15 January 2025

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Wolves

20:00 Man Utd v Southampton

Saturday 18 January 2025 (Week 22)

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Man City

Leicester City v Fulham

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday 25 January 2025 (Week 23)

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Everton

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Leicester City

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday 1 February 2025 (Week 24)

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Leicester City

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 February 2025 (Week 25)

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Newcastle United

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Brentford

Saturday 22 February 2025 (Week 26)

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Man Utd

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Spurs

Leicester City v Brentford

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Tuesday 25 February 2025 (Week 27)

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Man City

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Fulham

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Wednesday 26 February 2025

Chelsea v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town

Saturday 8 March 2025 (Week 28)

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 15 March 2025 (Week 29)

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Wolves

Tuesday 1 April 2025 (Week 30)

AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Wednesday 2 April 2025

Chelsea v Spurs

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Brentford

Southampton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool v Everton

Saturday 5 April 2025 (Week 31)

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Liverpool

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Southampton

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 12 April 2025 (Week 32)

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 19 April 2025 (Week 33)

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brentford v Brighton

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Fulham v Chelsea

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 26 April 2025 (Week 34)

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Fulham

Wolves v Leicester City

Advertisement

Saturday 3 May 2025 (Week 35)

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Ipswich Town

Leicester City v Southampton

Man City v Wolves

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 10 May 2025 (Week 36)

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Fulham v Everton

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Sunday 18 May 2025 (Week 37)

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Ipswich Town

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Sunday 25 May 2025 (Week 38)

16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

16:00 Fulham v Man City

16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham

16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa

16:00 Newcastle United v Everton

16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

16:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:00 Spurs v Brighton

16:00 Wolves v Brentford

News continues after this Advertisement